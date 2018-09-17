Wealthy people are putting their kid’s nanny’s to their own personal use! The rich are now hiring super nanny’s! Not only do these nanny’s take care of every need of the child, but also the needs of the parents..

Jeff Goldstein, who is the co-owner of the celeb-favorite clothing boutique Blue & Cream in the Hamptons and East Village

brings the nanny in around 11pm each night for a 90-minute massage!

— A yoga-certified nanny? I want to slap these people. — — Matthew Mientka (@matthewmientka) September 16, 2018

Having a nanny that can teach your kids a second language isn’t good enough anymore among the super rich who are now hiring nannies who can design and sew dresses for kids, blow-dry mom’s hair every morning and yes- give dad a massage!

