People Don’t Know What To Make Of This Ice Cream Burrito

Worth The Drive To Sarnia?

By Kool Eats

Seriously though, what can’t be burrito’d these days?

First the Toronto sushi burrito, and now an ice cream burrito but instead of tortilla bread it has cotton candy holding it all together.

An ice cream shop in Sarnia, Sugar Sugar, has people driving from miles away to get a taste. The owner, Martin Lacombe, said he was just fooling around one day and came up with the idea. “I thought the cotton candy would melt, but I said, ‘Oh, what the heck, I’m gonna try it anyways.’”

 

Twitter folks have been going crazy over the sugary treat. While some are dying to have a bite, others completely disagree with the operation as a whole.

Check out the video below to better understand how this gorgeous looking desert came to be.

