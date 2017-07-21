People Don’t Know What To Make Of This Ice Cream Burrito

Seriously though, what can’t be burrito’d these days?

First the Toronto sushi burrito, and now an ice cream burrito but instead of tortilla bread it has cotton candy holding it all together.

An ice cream shop in Sarnia, Sugar Sugar, has people driving from miles away to get a taste. The owner, Martin Lacombe, said he was just fooling around one day and came up with the idea. “I thought the cotton candy would melt, but I said, ‘Oh, what the heck, I’m gonna try it anyways.’”

A post shared by Laureŋ Iŋfrared 🔞 Supercoven™ (@infrared_lauren) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Twitter folks have been going crazy over the sugary treat. While some are dying to have a bite, others completely disagree with the operation as a whole.

Cotton candy ice cream is dope, but just looking at that burrito made my teeth hurt https://t.co/cFxtP9C3Ba — Mr. Meeseeks (@RonovanMcNabb) June 29, 2017

If we just ignore the sugar content, this will be glorious. https://t.co/BIUl0XK4b0 — Mike Watts (@MWatts08) July 19, 2017

Check out the video below to better understand how this gorgeous looking desert came to be.