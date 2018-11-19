People Want Maroon 5 To Cancel Their Super Bowl Half Time Show

Maroon 5 are being urged to pull out of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show… So far more than 46,000 people have signed a petition on change.org in an effort to get Maroon 5 to cancel their appearance at the biggest sporting event in Atlanta in February!

Why the petition? People feel that Maroon 5 should support former NFL player Colin Kaepernick!

According to the petition, “Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it. Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL.”

Maroon 5 have yet to officially confirm that they are in fact performing at the Super Bowl next year.