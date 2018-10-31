People Want To Change The Date On Halloween!

There are many reasons that the day we celebrate Halloween is being put up for debate. Safety, traffic, its usually a school night..

Thousands have signed a petition to have Halloween moved to the last Saturday in October, kinda like we do with labour day!

Halloween has been celebrated on the last day of October dating back at least 2,000 years, when it was an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain.

You need about 50,000 signatures in order for it to be considered by the people who decide Halloween!

