People Watch Netflix In Public Bathrooms!

Whatever happened to the good old days, when natural called-you’d take a newspaper or book into the stall.

Thanks to streaming services, it appears people can’t wait until they get home to watch their favourite Netflix show.

People are getting their streaming done in public restrooms, and the percentage isn’t that small. Nothing quite takes your mind off of what you’re doing in the public washroom than an episode of “Orange is the New Black.”

According to research on how and when people stream Netflix, 12% admit to watching in a washroom outside their home. Just to put it into perspective, that’s about 42 million people watching ‘Fuller House’ not in their house.

There are roughly 109 million Netflix subscribers worldwide…