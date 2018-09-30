Pet Valu’s 10th Annual Walk for Dog Guides
Registration begins at 10am while the walk starts at 11am. All of the money raised in this event will go to the care and training of the dogs at Lions Foundation of Canada and their 6 different training programs;
Autism Assistance dogs [AAD]- Canine companions for children living with autism
Canine vision [CVC]- Dog guides for people living with blindness or who are visually impaired
Diabetic Alert dogs [DAD]- dogs assisting people living with type 1 diabetes
Hearing Ear dogs [HED]- dogs assisting people who are Deaf or hard of hearing
Service dogs [SD]- dogs assisting people in wheelchairs
Seizure response dogs [SED]- dogs assisting people living with epilepsy
The walk is for people of all ages, fitness levels, and with or without a dog. The walk itself will be rain or shine.
