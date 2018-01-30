PETA Not Happy With The Grammy’s For Handing Out Puppies

PETA isn’t happy about the Grammy Awards handing out puppies as a consolation to not winning the trophy.

After Dave Chappelle won the Best Comedy Album Grammy, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan, all nominated for that award, were each handed a puppy.

James Corden said: “I should say to all the nominees that who are not going home with a Grammy: I don’t want anyone to be upset tonight, so the good news is nobody goes home empty-handed because all night we will be handing out consolation puppies.”

In a tweet after the show, PETA wrote: “Very disappointed that the #GRAMMYs chose to gift puppies as a joke. Animals are not toys. #AdoptDontBuy.”