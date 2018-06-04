Pete Davidson Gets 2 Tattoos Dedicated To Ariana Grande

When you’re in lust, you sometimes do stupid things…. Perhaps something Pete Davidson may regret.

On Saturday a tattoo artist took a few pics of a Black bunny ear mask- similar to the one worn by Ariana on her Dangerous Woman album cover. The tat is behind his ear- in case you were wondering about placement! He also had the singer’s initials inked on her hand according to reports.

Grande was spotted supporting her Pete at his stand-up comedy set on Friday at the Borgata hotel in Atlantic City, N.J., where he opened for fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in a special event celebrating the hotel’s 15th birthday.

While Davidson didn’t directly mention his new girlfriend, he was wearing one of her sweatshirts on stage, People.com reports.