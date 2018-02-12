Peter Rabbit Filmmakers Are Apologizing
Fans not happy about Allergy Joke
Peter Rabbit opened in theatres this weekend is second place with $25 million earned! The makers of the movie are doing damage control after social media blew up about a character’s allergy…
Sony Pictures says Sunday in a statement the film “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish” way.
The character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.
The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.
The studio and filmmakers say they regret not being more aware and sensitive to the issue.
As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit
