Peter Rabbit Filmmakers Are Apologizing

Peter Rabbit opened in theatres this weekend is second place with $25 million earned! The makers of the movie are doing damage control after social media blew up about a character’s allergy…

Sony Pictures says Sunday in a statement the film “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish” way.

The character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.

The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

The studio and filmmakers say they regret not being more aware and sensitive to the issue.