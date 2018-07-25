PFDs A Must, Even When Close To Shore

OPP with a reminder to wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) when playing in lakes and bays – young children in particular – noting how quickly conditions can change.

Officers say 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were swept out into Georgian Bay last weekend by a strong offshore wind. They had been playing on inflatable toys close to shore.

Neither was wearing a PFD.

The OPP Marine Unit brought them safely back to shore.

banner image – Mike Raybourne via Flickr