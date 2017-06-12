Pharrell Williams is back with another song for Despicable Me 3!

The last time Pharrell released a single from a Despicable movie soundtrack, we all know what happened. ‘Happy’ topped the charts worldwide and pretty much re-wrote the course of Pharrell’s solo career when it was released in late 2013.

The third installment of the Despicable Me movie series is releasing in the United States on June 30. An accompanying movie soundtrack featuring multiple new songs from Pharrell Williams is set to hit stores a week before that on June 23rd.

The Movie opens in Canada in July!