Pharrell Williams Isn’t “Happy” About This!
Perhaps Trump needs to find someone to write him a song.
Pharrell and his legal representation have sent President Donald Trump a legal notice regarding Trump’s use of his song at his Trump rallies, most notably when he used the song just HOURS after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
Williams and his team have warned Trump that any further use of the song will infringe on copy rights, and Trump could face legal penalties. Apparently because this is a civil suit, Pharrell has every right to come after the President.
WOWZA. Check out this cease and desist sent by Pharrell Williams to Donald Trump for using “Happy” on “the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings,” as the letter puts it. pic.twitter.com/Mst83Vp0kO
— Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) October 29, 2018