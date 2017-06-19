Listen Live

Michael Phelps vs. Shark

Shark Week gets golden!

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

The greatest olympian in history takes on his latest challenge… racing a great white shark.

Details at this time are sparse, but we do know that this race will be part of Discovery’s “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” Special. The program will be the official kick-off for Discovery Channel’s 2017 “Shark Week”.

Phelps will also be a part of “Shark School” during “Shark Week”. The program’s goal is debunk many common shark-related rumours.

Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 23rd on the Discovery Channel.

CC Image Courtesy of Elias Levy via Flickr

Related posts

Haim Cover Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman” At Surprise Show

Watch: Gord Downie Appointed To Order Of Canada

WATCH: Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughn Reprise Their ‘Dodgeball’ Roles For Charity

Watch: West Jet Surprises Deserving Family For Father’s Day

Adele and Rita Ora visiting London Fire Victims

WATCH: Dad Interview Daughter On The First Day Of School For 12 Years

Oprah Threw The Greatest ‘Wonder Woman’ Theme Party Of All Time

Fear Factor is Back and Scarier Than Ever

Watch: Disney Releases Trailer For “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”