Michael Phelps vs. Shark

The greatest olympian in history takes on his latest challenge… racing a great white shark.

Details at this time are sparse, but we do know that this race will be part of Discovery’s “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” Special. The program will be the official kick-off for Discovery Channel’s 2017 “Shark Week”.

Phelps will also be a part of “Shark School” during “Shark Week”. The program’s goal is debunk many common shark-related rumours.

Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 23rd on the Discovery Channel.

CC Image Courtesy of Elias Levy via Flickr