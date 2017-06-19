Michael Phelps vs. Shark
Shark Week gets golden!
The greatest olympian in history takes on his latest challenge… racing a great white shark.
Details at this time are sparse, but we do know that this race will be part of Discovery’s “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” Special. The program will be the official kick-off for Discovery Channel’s 2017 “Shark Week”.
Phelps will also be a part of “Shark School” during “Shark Week”. The program’s goal is debunk many common shark-related rumours.
Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 23rd on the Discovery Channel.
CC Image Courtesy of Elias Levy via Flickr