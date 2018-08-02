Phone, Text And Letter Scams Surging At Alectra

Alectra has issued another advisory to its customers about phone, text and letter scams.

Some have been getting calls demanding payments and threatened with disconnection. Others have received texts claiming a refund is available from the company and are provided with a fraudulent link to collect it. In some cases, letters were sent demanding payment of a Smart meter deposit.

The utility offers this advice:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn’t listed on your most recent Alectra Utilities bill

Do not provide any personal information, including your Alectra Utilities bill or account number

Do not click on links provided in text messages

Do not allow the fraudster to arrange a time to visit your home

Alectra asks customers to remain vigilant and verify their account information with Alectra Utilities’ Customer Care Representatives directly if they suspect suspicious activity

Contact Alectra Utilities’ Customer Care Representatives during regular business hours to discuss any outstanding account activity or report an incident alectrautilities.com/contact-us

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud or theft, please contact your local police department to report the incident.

banner image – Alan Levine via Flickr