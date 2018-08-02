Listen Live

Phone, Text And Letter Scams Surging At Alectra

What to watch for

By News

Alectra has issued another advisory to its customers about phone, text and letter scams.

Some have been getting calls demanding payments and threatened with disconnection. Others have received texts claiming a refund is available from the company and are provided with a fraudulent link to collect it. In some cases, letters were sent demanding payment of a Smart meter deposit.

Alectra Utilities does not charge customers for their Smart Meter and advises customers in advance of any changes to their service or account.

The utility offers this advice:

  • Never make a payment for a charge that isn’t listed on your most recent Alectra Utilities bill
  • Do not provide any personal information, including your Alectra Utilities bill or  account number
  • Do not click on links provided in text messages
  • Do not allow the fraudster to arrange a time to visit your home
  • Alectra asks customers to remain vigilant and verify their account information with Alectra Utilities’ Customer Care Representatives directly if they suspect suspicious activity
  • Contact Alectra Utilities’ Customer Care Representatives during regular business hours to discuss any outstanding account activity or report an incident alectrautilities.com/contact-us

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud or theft, please contact your local police department to report the incident.

banner image – Alan Levine via Flickr

Related posts

Man Hurdling Fences Was Not Chasing Olympic Dream

Smoke From Parry Sound 33 Drifting Over Muskoka

Racist Slur Spray Painted On Side of Elmvale District High School

Top Up The Meter In Orillia, Without Ever Leaving Your Seat

Fourth Time Lately That Tires And Rims Taken Off Stolen Dump Truck

Heading A Soccer Ball More Dangerous To Females

Question Period Goes Ahead Wednesday Following Tuesday Tussle

Cops Claim Wanted Man Ran From Police, Leading To Even More Charges

The Rap Sheet