Photo Released As Part of Toronto Serial Killer Investigation

Police in Toronto have taken the unusual step of releasing a photo of what’s believed to be an unidentified victim of a serial killer. Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist says the man pictured on our website may be the seventh victim of a man already charged with six counts of murder, releasing the picture in the hopes of identifying him; Investigators saying it’s rare to release a photo like this, as it’s a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Anyone who can help identify him is asked to call investigators at 416-808-2021.