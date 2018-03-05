Listen Live

Photo Released As Part of Toronto Serial Killer Investigation

Police Hope To Identify Man Suspected of Being Seventh Victim

By News

Police in Toronto have taken the unusual step of releasing a photo of what’s believed to be an unidentified victim of a serial killer. Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist says the man pictured on our website may be the seventh victim of a man already charged with six counts of murder, releasing the picture in the hopes of identifying him; Investigators saying it’s rare to release a photo like this, as it’s a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Anyone who can help identify him is asked to call investigators at 416-808-2021.

