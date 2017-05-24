PHOTOBOMB: Love is in the Air

Jenessa McKillen married her husband Brad on her Family Farm here in Ontario this past Saturday. (She didn’t reveal the exact location.)

During the wedding pictures a monumental photobomb occurred. Cows in heat were getting it on and it was the newlyweds idea to capture it happening. I could never keep a straight face around that though…

Janessa shared the epic shot with Ellen and over 34,000 people “liked” it so far.

Hi Ellen! I thought you might like this "photo bomb" from our wedding this past weekend on May 20th 2017 in Ontario, Canada. It might be safe to say Love was in the air all around us! Posted by Jenessa McKillen on Monday, May 22, 2017

Sing it with me now, “Good things grow in Ontario…”

pictures courtesy of rebeccasprauphotography.com