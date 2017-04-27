How many times a day do you say to your kid(s) “stop picking your nose” Turns out, we shouldn’t bother!
The dried stuff from your honker is full of bacteria which is good for your intestines and immune system overall! I know, I know…YUCK! Apparently your kid munching on their self-supplied snack is good for long term health. No thanks!!
But nose-picking is not a rare thing to see, particularly by children – we either grow out of our nose-picking ways by adulthood or simply do it in private (on most occasions).
Researchers are even now looking into a way to create synthetic mucus that could be made into chewing gum or toothpaste to provide the same benefits.
Austrian lung specialist Prof Friedrich Bischinger believes people who pick their noses are healthy, happier and probably better in tune with their bodies than others.
Pick a Winner!