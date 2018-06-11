Pickle Juice Snow Cones Are Happening
So this is really happening then, eh?
A pickle juice snow cone. Yes, you read that correctly.
US restaurant chain, Sonic, launched them today. I grew up with people who looooved pickle juice… to me it was just what the pickles lived in until I ate them. I never saw the appeal of drinking it — bleh.
Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎
— Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018
Ok, but the real question… WOULD YOU ACTUALLY EAT THIS?
Sonic debuts their pickle juice slush today…
…. tastes exactly how you’d expect it to. pic.twitter.com/a4SzPXDE2W
— Casey Wheeless (@WVLTCasey) June 11, 2018