Pickle Pizza Is Now A Thing
And it looks delicious!
Pickles on pizza seems to be the latest controversial topping. It starts with a garlic sauce spread over the dough, then mozzarella cheese, thin-sliced pickles, a sprinkle of dill weed and ranch dressing drizzled on top. I’m all for it! This sounds delicious.
Rhino’s Pizzeria and Deli in Webster, New York started it and they’re calling it The Big Dill. Food Insider captured it on video and it’s since gone viral.
Chef Gordon Ramsay is not really down with it.
Twitter had a mix of reactions.
I must try it.😍😯
Haters gonna hate.
Do you dig it?
