PIE filling backpacks for children in need

“It’s the fun side of politics, where you actually get to see the work you’re doing have an impact on someone’s life.” Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall and PIE Wood Fired Pizza stuffed 2,200 backpacks Monday with school supplies for local children.
The sixth-annual Providing Instruments for Excellence (PIE) education fundraiser helps less fortunate kids and their parents with back-to-school supplies. Nuttall was joined by around 40 volunteers at PIE in downtown Barrie as they unloaded, sorted and packed the backpacks. He says they will start handing them out right away.
The backpacks are age specific and filled with books, colouring books, pens, pencils and calculators.
“Hopefully these families have some extra money after receiving a backpack.”
Nuttall hopes the program helps families on welfare or disability. “As a kid, I had everything for back-to-school but I didn’t have new shoes, new clothes.
Hopefully these families have some extra money after receiving a backpack that they can use on these kids to help build external confidence so then they can be internally confident.”
The backpacks were distributed to a number of places, including: Barrie Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation, Simcoe County Housing Corporation, and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.