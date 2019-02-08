Pigeons Put On Birth Control In BC!

TransLink who operate The Skytrain services say that pigeons have become a huge problem for the transportation hub, causing delays and technical issues…

So TransLink came up with a new solutions to reduce the pigeon population by about 50%. Pigeon birth control is now a thing and authorities are now feeding the birds the contraceptive to deal with the issue…

TransLink says that people are also the problem, because they leave garbage lying around or drop food on the platforms altimately feed the bird who than poop all over the place…

The B.C. SPCA has teamed up to install a special pigeon birth control feeder to help reduce the amount of birds and poops at track level!

This reminds me of a cartoon from Animaniacs!

