Pinewoods Chapel ~ Third Annual Golf Tournament

Pinewoods Chapel is holding it’s third annual Golf Tournament, in support of our new facility in the town of Angus. We are currently building a multi-purpose building that will house our own services and programs, but that will also be available for community events! This Golf Tournament is for Golfers and non-Golfers alike! Support us with a Hole Sponsorship, join us for Golf, dinner and the Silent and Live Auctions, or just join us for dinner and the Auctions. Either way, you’re sure to have a great time while supporting a great cause. Play Golf. Build a Community. Visit http://golf.pinewoodschapel.com for details.

September 22, 2017 @ 1pm