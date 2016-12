He’s here! Pink has welcomed her second child, a boy, with husband Carey Hart

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing his date of birth and name. “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned an adorable photo of baby Jameson in her arms.

She also posted a photo of Hart cradling their little boy.

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

(Courtesy P!nk/Instagram)