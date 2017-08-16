Pink Will Receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 VMAs

It’s been a big month for Pink and we’re only half way through August.. She dropped a new single “What about us” and announced a new album…October 13 to be exact and it’s called Beautiful Trauma, her seventh studio album and NOW …

MTV has announced that Pink will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards. In addition to receiving the shows highest honour, she will perform live at the VMAs and MTV will premiere her music video for What About Us on August 16 at 6PM EST.

Check out the new track from P!nk!