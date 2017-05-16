Listen Live

Pirates of the Caribbean Film Being Held for Ransom

They want Disney to pay up

By Kool Celebrities, Uncategorized

Disney has reportedly called in the FBI to investigate a huge cyber attack.

Hackers have allegedly stolen the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, and are holding it for ransom.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger says the hackers want a sum of money paid to Bitcoin but he refuses to specifically name the movie involved. He did confirm the hack, however. Hackers have allegedly threatened to release the film in sections until the ransom demand is met, starting with the first five minutes.

Disney is allegedly refusing to negotiate.

This comes a few weeks after Netflix was hacked and Orange Is the New Black was posted illegally online after the streaming giant refused to pay.

Related posts

Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To Host The Oscars In 2018

Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage, And Announces Divorce

Watch: New Will & Grace Trailer Released

Paul McCartney in new Pirate Movie

WATCH: Will Ferrell’s USC Commencement Speech

Snoop Dogg Video Of Sign Language Interpreter Goes Viral

Watch: Will & Grace Teaser Footage Possibly Reveals A Musical Episode

Tina Fey Shares Details About The Mean Girls Musical

Miley Cyrus Releases New Song & Video ‘Malibu’