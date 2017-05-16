Pirates of the Caribbean Film Being Held for Ransom

Disney has reportedly called in the FBI to investigate a huge cyber attack.

Hackers have allegedly stolen the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, and are holding it for ransom.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger says the hackers want a sum of money paid to Bitcoin but he refuses to specifically name the movie involved. He did confirm the hack, however. Hackers have allegedly threatened to release the film in sections until the ransom demand is met, starting with the first five minutes.

Disney is allegedly refusing to negotiate.

This comes a few weeks after Netflix was hacked and Orange Is the New Black was posted illegally online after the streaming giant refused to pay.