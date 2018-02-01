Pizza For Breakfast Could Be Better Than A Bowl Of Cereal

LISTEN: Dale & Charlie’s Pizza for Breakfast Commercial!

Is a slice of pizza a better option than cereal in the morning!

According to a certified nutritionist, pizza is actually a solid source of protein…

A bowl of cereal and a slice of pizza have basically the same amount of calories, with pizza being a better source of protein.

Some Cereal, although awesome, doesn’t give you enough nourishment that you need in the morning plus many are loaded with refined sugar and other crap that isn’t good for you. Some cereals also have vitamins and minerals added to them.

Not all cereal is bad for you…

Let’s look at something like Cheerios. Made from whole grain oats and honey (there are few other flavours too), Cheerios include 12 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, C, B6, B12, Iron, Zinc, Calcium and others. Oh, and they also have a tonne of soluble dietary fibre – which is supposed to help lower bad cholesterol. One cup of Cheerios contains 3g of fibre.

If you’re one of those people who need protein in the morning, experts recommend adding a scoop of protein powder to your cereal or having a protein shake instead of a slice of pizza!

High protein doesn’t mean healthy. The body can only process so much protein – excess is stored as fat and consistently having too much puts pressure on the kidneys.