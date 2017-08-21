Listen Live

Pizza Hut is here to help us out during the Solar eclipse today!

By Kool Mornings

Today, the sun will disappear for a short time across North America, turning day into night! (Intense)  Stars and planets will be visible, and streetlights will turn on in the middle of the day.  Remember- don’t look directly at it!  We should start to see the eclipse around 2:30pm today! (August 21st)

Remember in grade school when you were taught how to make your own contraption to view a solar eclipse?  It’s kinda like that, but with a pizza box.

All you need is a pizza box, foil, scissors, a pen and paper!  Remember you can’t look directly at it!

