Pizza Hut is here to help us out during the Solar eclipse today!

Today, the sun will disappear for a short time across North America, turning day into night! (Intense) Stars and planets will be visible, and streetlights will turn on in the middle of the day. Remember- don’t look directly at it! We should start to see the eclipse around 2:30pm today! (August 21st)

Remember in grade school when you were taught how to make your own contraption to view a solar eclipse? It’s kinda like that, but with a pizza box.

All you need is a pizza box, foil, scissors, a pen and paper! Remember you can’t look directly at it!