Pizza Is Dangerous!
Pizza can hurt!
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says that thousands of Americans went to the ER for Pizza- related injuries.
To be clear, it wasn’t the pizza that was injuring people, it was just in the presence of pie that people were hurt.
Most injuries were cuts, burns, Slip and falls from bed reaching for a slice… The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2,300 people went to emerge and pizza was involved!
