Pizza Stalking Keeps Sending Pizza To A Lawyer!

Lawyer Guido Grolle says, the situation is getting out of hand. He has already received over 100 pizza orders in the last two weeks with delivery guys often passing each other as they drop off the pies at his office. The pizzas are being delivered at all hours of the day and night…

It is a mystery as to who is behind the bizarre stunt, but Mr Grolle says he doesn’t believe it is someone with a grudge or anything.

Some of the pizza places have caught on to what’s happening, and have started to call the lawyer to ask if he wants the pre-paid delivery!

Now the guy is sending greek food, sushi and sausage!

Police are treating the incident as stalking because the offender is not being financially or materially enriched by what is happening. Investigations are continuing.