Plant Closure In Barrie

Cascades Inc, also known as Jellco and Norampac, is closing plants in Barrie and Peterborough by end of year.

More than 60 workers will be affected.

The company says it is making this announcement well in advance of the anticipated closing date in order to minimize the impact on employees and to initiate efforts to relocate as many as possible to its other business units. Any employees who are not relocated to other plants will be offered assistance in finding alternative employment.

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres.