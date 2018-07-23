“Plug In” On Toronto Buses
These need to be everywhere! STAT!
This has been a long time coming in my (humble) opinion.
Honestly. you can buy USB ports to install on your wall instead or with a plug. They can get a little pricey if you do lots of them… but it’s possible!
So when the TTC introduced them on their buses it was like a huge “FINALLY” from many commuters I’m sure.
So Barrie… think these will happen anytime soon on our city buses?
EXCUSE ME?? NEW TTC BUSES GOT USB PORTS?!? pic.twitter.com/luzrKN6Cbi
