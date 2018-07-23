Listen Live

“Plug In” On Toronto Buses

These need to be everywhere! STAT!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Life Hacks

This has been a long time coming in my (humble) opinion.

Honestly. you can buy USB ports to install on your wall instead or with a plug. They can get a little pricey if you do lots of them… but it’s possible!

So when the TTC introduced them on their buses it was like a huge “FINALLY” from many commuters I’m sure.

So Barrie… think these will happen anytime soon on our city buses?

