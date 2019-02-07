P!NK Announces New Song And New Album!

After P!nk got her star on the Hollywood walk of Fame, she stopped by Ellen to announce that a new single and album is on the way! The record is called “Walk Me Home” and we can expect it February! The album is titled “Hurts to be Human” and that will come out in April!

P!nk told Ellen Degeneres that she’ll be filming her new music video next week directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman). P!nk’s new album, Hurts to Be Human will be her eighth studio album and the follow-up to Beautiful Trauma.