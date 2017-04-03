P!nk Continues Her Message of Body Positivity

P!nk has long been an advocate for body positivity and loving yourself for who you are.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to speak out against getting caught up in the number on the scale.

P!nk gave birth to her 2nd child, Jameson, in December. She also has a five year old daughter, Williow.

It isn’t the first time Pink has spoken out on her weight. In 2015, after being on the receiving end of some body-shaming comments in 2015, she responded on Twitter.