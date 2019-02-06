P!nk Gets Her Star!

P!nk just got her Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame!

“Raise your glass” to P!nk who was honoured with her very own star on Hollywood blvd on Tuesday with a little help from Ellen!

Just a few achievements from P!nk include, selling more than 50 million albums since her debut in 2000. P!nk has also had 15 singles to reach top 10 on billboards hot 100, four of them going #1! P!nk is also responsible for Ellen’s theme song “Today’s the day.”

P!nk said to the press,

“I feel like I’m dreaming and if anyone pinches me I’m gonna punch them in the left eyebrow.”

Pink poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/YkqmtLfY8I — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2019