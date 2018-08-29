Listen Live

P!nk Is Dealing With More Illness In Australia!

P!nk can't get a break in Australia it seems.

By Dirt/Divas

First P!nk was forced to cancelled a few shows due to her own illness, now her son is sick with hand,foot and month…This infection is super contagious and causes skin rashes and ulcers and if adults are not careful it can morph into something much worse. The disease is common among children and clears within a couple of weeks…

