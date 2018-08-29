P!nk Is Dealing With More Illness In Australia!
P!nk can't get a break in Australia it seems.
First P!nk was forced to cancelled a few shows due to her own illness, now her son is sick with hand,foot and month…This infection is super contagious and causes skin rashes and ulcers and if adults are not careful it can morph into something much worse. The disease is common among children and clears within a couple of weeks…
Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows. I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs 😂. #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels