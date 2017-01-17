Listen Live

P!nk is the coolest Mom Ever!

Pink threw her daughter Willow a Big sister party! Willow’s big sister party looks like […]

By Dirt/Divas

Pink threw her daughter Willow a Big sister party! Willow’s big sister party looks like it was very chill. A cake, some balloons and one very excited little girl…

 

Talk about a 180…. Social media has been exploding with runners that Lindsay may have converted to Islam.

She’s deleted all the photos on her Instagram account and changed her bio to two words — alaikum salam, an Arabic greeting meaning “and unto you peace.” She has also deleted the vast majority of her postings on Twitter, leaving just 42 tweets for her 9.37 million followers.  Many are interpreting the moves as an indication that Lohan has converted to the Muslim faith….Lindsay’s reps have said- NO she has not converted…

 

According to Entertainment Today, Katie Holmes has a cameo in the all female cast of Ocean’s Eight.

She’s been spotting in New York on the Movie set. No word on her role in the film that stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling.  James Corden and Matt Damon are also said to have small roles in the movie which hits theatres on June 8th….

