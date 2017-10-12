Listen Live

P!nk Joined Guns N’ Roses On Stage At MSG

They Sang The GNR Classic Patience

By Music, Videos

Guns N’ Roses continued their Not In This Lifetime tour Tuesday night at MSG, where they were joined by a special guest.

Part of the way through their 1989 ballad “Patience”, pop star P!nk joined the rockers on stage and tore through the 3rd verse, proving she can rock with the best of them.

The legends gave a shout-out to P!nk on twitter after the show and she played it cool in response, “Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem,” was her mischievous response.​

Take a look at some fan shot footage of the moment below:

P!nk’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, drops Friday.

Related posts

Netflix Shares ‘Friday The 13th’ Themed ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser

New Music Showdown- October 11th, 2017

Watch: Miley Cyrus On Carpool Karaoke