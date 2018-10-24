P!NK Records A Song With Her Daughter

P!nk recorded a song from The Greatest Showman with her 7 year old daughter, Willow.

The song, A Million Dreams, is going to be featured on a follow up album for the movie which is coming out November 19 2018!

Variety.com has done a full write up on the next album. But you have to watch P!nk and her daughter belt it out, it’s wonderful!

So many amazing artists have contributed to to the follow up, it’s amazing! Check out the track listing!

The Greatest Show – Panic! at the Disco A Million Dreams – Pink A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) – Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie Tightrope – Sara Bareilles From Now On – Zac Brown Band

With bonus tracks too!