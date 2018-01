Pink is going to sing the American National Anthem before the Superbowl on February 4th! This will be Pink’s first appearance at the Superbowl! It’s been a great few months for Pink with her 7th studio album, Beautiful Trauma debuting at #1 on Billboard’s 200 charts and marked a career high for first week sales. Her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.