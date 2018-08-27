Pocket Inequality Is A Real Problem!

Women’s clothes often don’t come with pockets and when they do they are always impractical. Mostly, they are small, you can barely fit anything in them… Or they are super tight and you struggle to get your hand in there to fish out the Toonies you need for coffee…

Perhaps its because many women carry around handbags, so designers put the good pockets on men’s clothing?

There is now proof and a study that shows women get out pocketed compared to men…

According to the study, 80 different pairs of blue jeans were tested and women’s front pockets were found to be an average of 48% smaller and 6.5% narrower compared to men’s jeans. The researchers used major jean brands including Calvin Klein, Guess and H&M just to name a few!

All the jeans tested had a 32 inch waistband so that theory that men are generally bigger did not apply. Of all the pairs of jeans tested only 40% of women’s jeans could fit an iPhone X in the front pocket…But every single pair of men’s jeans could hold an iPhone!

Other items were tested to see what would fit, including pens, cosmetics, wallets, credit cards and money…And don’t even try to fit your hand in your pocket, as off all women’s jeans tested only 10% of females hands fit inside…

Metro UK