Pole dancing in water is the new aqua-robics we’re all going to be doing

Aqua fit has become very popular over the years and so has pole dancing! Put them together and what do you get?

AquaPole!!!

It involves people doing pole fitness in a swimming pool in a bid to fire up the core muscles and strengthen the glutes, hamstrings and back muscles.

Long poles (2.2 meters high) are submerged in the pool and are hooked into a round base which is suctioned to the pool floor.

The other bonus, the activity is good for all ages and levels of flexibility-which ins’t the case with regular pole dancing!

You might not be able to get your ankles behind your ears on land, but in the water you’re completely flexible.

Here’s the story