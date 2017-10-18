Pole dancing might become an Olympic Sport

Pole fitness has become very popular and let’s face it- its fun to watch! It’s hard too, really hard…This sport requires you having a solid core, strong glutes and really strong arms. It’s kinda comparable to gymnastics, except the bar is vertical rather than horizontal….

The international pole Sports federations (IPSF) is setting the way to be recognized as an Olympic Sport. That will boost viewership for sure.

The Global Association of International Sports has confirmed that they will be observing the technics to see if Fitness pole dancing can qualify.

Metro UK