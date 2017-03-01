Police And Paramedics To Use Cookstown Shopping Centre For Training

Lots of action planned over at the Tanger outlet mall in Cookstown this evening, not because of some sale either. Members of the South Simcoe Police Emergency Response Unit along with the Simcoe County Paramedics will be at the shopping centre as of 9:00 tonight, til about midnight, to conduct a training exercise. These first responders will test their mettle, focusing on the interoperability between the two agencies during a high risk call for service.