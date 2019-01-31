Police Are Looking For A Lionel Richie Look-A-Like!

This guy was caught stealing beer…

There’s another bad guy on the loose- and this guy looks just like Lionel Richie!

Officers have launched an appeal to find this man who was involved in a bar brawl that left another man with a jaw broken…

The look a like was last seen “dancing on the ceiling.” Police are hoping to say “Hello.” and question the man.

There is security footage that show’s the man prior to the brawl dancing “all night long.”

The picture of the brawl and Lionel Richie are very similar… “I can see it in his eyes, I can see it in his smile.”

Even if he is found and convicted, it’s a small charge so jail time will be “easy, easy like Sunday morning.”

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Cardiff city centre earlier this month which resulted in a 22-year-old man suffering a broken jaw.

