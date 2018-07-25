Police Called After Neighbours Report Excessive Farting Noise Coming From Grandpa’s House! 

Neighbours claim that there was “offensive noise” coming from a nearby home. Colin Mitchell is a 75-year-old grandfather who received a knock on his door late Sunday afternoon by an officer who had come to investigate the funny sounds.

He informed them that one of his four great-grandchildren named Charlie had been playing with the fart machine.

‘They had been told that there was an insulting noise every time this woman walked past. Colin said, ‘I could understand if it came from real flatulence but it’s my little great-grandson, it’s highly amusing to young children.’

