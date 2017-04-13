Police Charge 5 Men In Child Porn Investigation

OPP, Barrie Police and South Simcoe Police have worked together to bust a number of local child porn operations. They say they arrested 5 men and seized 47 devices in the investigation, laying 16 charges in total. The investigation began with the arrest of a 25 year old Bradford man, which appears to have lead to the arrest of 4 others from Barrie, Huntsville and Essa Township. Included in the charges are online child luring charges. Investigators also saying they have brought American law enforcement agency into the investigation.