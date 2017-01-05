Police Dog Collars Suspect Following Downtown Barrie Attack

Barrie’s K9 unit helped put the cuffs on an assault suspect. Around 7:00 Wednesday night, a masked man went into the Hock Shop on Maple Ave. and allegedly lunged at an employee there. A fight ensued, but ended when another employee came in and called 911. The police dog was on scene in no time, and sniffed out a bag containing the suspect’s jacket and gloves. Digging deeper, police discovered it wasn’t a robbery they were investigating, that the suspect and employee know each other. A 35-year-old Barrie man has been charged with Assault and Disguise with Intent.