Police Find Alleged Drunk Driver Fast Asleep Behind the Wheel

Sleeping Beauty this guy ain’t. South Simcoe Police say they got calls around 3:30 Friday afternoon about an erratic driver near Cookstown. Officers tracked down the suspect vehicle to a parking lot in town and say they found the driver fast asleep in the still running vehicle. Once police rousted the 50-year-old Palgrave man behind the wheel, he was taken back to the stationhouse for testing. He was then charged with Impaired Driving, while his licence and vehicle were seized by police.