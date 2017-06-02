Police, Health Officials Issue Carfentanil Warning

Much concern now that the potent opioid Carfentanil has been found in Barrie. The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit and Barrie Police have issued a joint statement – a warning – about the deadly effects of the drug, urging recreational drug users to be mindful of the fact it is often mixed with other street drugs and is undetectable. Their advice includes:

Avoid using drugs alone.

Avoid mixing drugs.

Use a small amount first to test strength.

Recognize tolerance may be lower if recently released from prison, treatment programs or hospital.

Carry a naloxone kit

Naloxone kits, used to reverse an opioid overdose, are free and can be obtained from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit by calling 705-721-7520 or visiting one of the offices. For information on office locations visit www.smdhu.org. Naloxone kits can also be accessed at local participating pharmacies. The kits have been used successfully to save lives in Simcoe County.

Carfentanil was found in a Shanty bay Road home where a 26 year old man was found dead. It has not yet to be determined if Carfentanil was a factor in his death.