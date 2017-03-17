Police Hope Man Can Help With Investigation of “Sensitive Nature”

Barrie Police are staying mum on why, but need to speak to a man they say could shed light on an investigation. Investigators say this man may have information relevant to the investigation of an incident in downtown Barrie, early on February 19th. Authorities say the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation prevents further details from being made public. The man is urged to contact police ASAP. Contact Detective Constable Todd of Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2775 or jtodd@barriepolice.ca